Caught on camera: Arena roof collapse sends athletes, spectators running

The roof of a newly opened sports arena in the Czech city of Ceska Trebova collapsed on Saturday night.

Despite the arena’s sports hall being occupied, no one was injured in the accident, Renata Typlova, chairwoman of the local floorball club, told the Czech News Agency CTK. There were 80 people in the arena before the accident. All of them managed to escape in time, though the roof caved in and hit the ground quite quickly, she added.

READ MORE: Roof of BC community centre collapses under weight of snow

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Only two participants in the floorball tournament, aged around 16, suffered minor injuries when fleeing the arena. They were treated in a nearby hospital in Usti nad Orlici, Typlova said.

It is not clear why the roof suddenly collapsed, arena designer Tomas Fris told reporters, adding that all construction standards were observed. There was a 25-centimetre layer of snow on the roof before the accident, but Fris said the snow could not have caused the collapse.