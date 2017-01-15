Justin Trudeau to visit Dartmouth on Monday

Prime minister Justin Trudeau will be in our region on Monday evening, as he continues his cross-country tour.

Trudeau will take part in a community town hall event at the Dartmouth Sportsplex at 6:30 p.m.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher will also take part in the event.

Trudeau’s tour began on Thursday in Ontario. The open houses focused on questions about his Christmas vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island and his views on Alberta’s oilsands.

On Friday, he was confronted by the tearful pleas of an Ontario woman upset about the cost of her hydro bill during a town hall forum in Peterborough, Ont.

No stops were scheduled over the weekend. He’ll resume the tour on Monday.