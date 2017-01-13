Winnipeggers choosing to thrive in winter weather instead of hibernate

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg may be under an extreme cold warning, but that does not stop us from going outdoors.

In a city that experiences sub-zero temperatures for up to five months a year (if not more), Winnipeggers still take advantage of the outdoors.

RELATED: Winnipeg drivers warned to clear vehicles in record-breaking winter

Locals who spend time outdoors said it’s about layering or dressing for the weather – depending on the outdoor activity. If you’re going to be active, layer up. If you’re going to be less active, then instead of layering just wear the warmest jacket you can.

Although the frigid weather may be a usual occurrence for man living in Winnipeg, many other cities have taken a stab at the conditions.

READ MORE: Colorado Avalanche reporter calls Winnipeg’s weather a ‘death sentence’