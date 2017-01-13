Weather
January 13, 2017 12:48 pm
Updated: January 13, 2017 12:58 pm

Winnipeggers choosing to thrive in winter weather instead of hibernate

Zahra Premji Bio Pic By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Winnipeggers endure a winter storm that hit the city in early December.

A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg may be under an extreme cold warning, but that does not stop us from going outdoors.

In a city that experiences sub-zero temperatures for up to five months a year (if not more), Winnipeggers still take advantage of the outdoors.

Story continues below
Global News

RELATED: Winnipeg drivers warned to clear vehicles in record-breaking winter

Locals who spend time outdoors said it’s about layering or dressing for the weather – depending on the outdoor activity. If you’re going to be active, layer up. If you’re going to be less active, then instead of layering just wear the warmest jacket you can.

Although the frigid weather may be a usual occurrence for man living in Winnipeg, many other cities  have taken a stab at the conditions.

READ MORE: Colorado Avalanche reporter calls Winnipeg’s weather a ‘death sentence’

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
chilly temperatures
trhiving in Winnipeg weather
Wind Chill
Winnipeg weather
Winnipeg Winter

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News