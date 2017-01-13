Celine Dion’s Florida estate back on sale at reduced price

Celine Dion‘s massive Florida estate is back on sale, but at a reduced price.

Sotheby’s International Realty said the residence on Jupiter Island is now on sale for US$38.5 million – down from the 2016 price of US$45 million.

Sotheby’s said the property is “currently underutilized” because of Dion’s performance commitments in Las Vegas and is being offered as a turnkey purchase with almost all of its contents.

Built in 2010, the estate sits on five-and-a-half acres of ocean frontage and has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

It also has a guest house, three swimming pools, staff quarters, parking garage and a salt water extracting facility for irrigation.

A news release from Sotheby’s described the property as a “bespoke estate that will appeal to the most discriminate of buyers.”