Entertainment
January 13, 2017 12:10 pm

Celine Dion’s Florida estate back on sale at reduced price

By Staff The Canadian Press

Céline Dion performs on NBC's "Today Show" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 22, 2016 in New York City.

Al Pereira / Getty Images
A A

Celine Dion‘s massive Florida estate is back on sale, but at a reduced price.

Sotheby’s International Realty said the residence on Jupiter Island is now on sale for US$38.5 million – down from the 2016 price of US$45 million.

READ MORE: Céline Dion selling Paris mansion, asking $9.3 million

Story continues below
Global News

Sotheby’s said the property is “currently underutilized” because of Dion’s performance commitments in Las Vegas and is being offered as a turnkey purchase with almost all of its contents.

Built in 2010, the estate sits on five-and-a-half acres of ocean frontage and has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

READ MORE: Billy Gilman Performs Celine Dion’s ‘I Surrender’ On ‘The Voice’

It also has a guest house, three swimming pools, staff quarters, parking garage and a salt water extracting facility for irrigation.

A news release from Sotheby’s described the property as a “bespoke estate that will appeal to the most discriminate of buyers.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Celine Dion
Celine Dion house
Celine Dion house for sale
Florida
House For Sale
Jupiter Island
Las Vegas
Sotheby's International Realty

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News