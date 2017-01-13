Canada
January 13, 2017 6:28 am

Driver injured after Toronto EMS truck smashes into hydro pole

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News

A Toronto EMS supply truck was badly damaged after it collided into a hydro pole in west-end Toronto on Jan. 12, 2017.

A driver of a Toronto EMS supply truck is in hospital after the vehicle collided into a hydro pole in the city’s west-end late Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Weston Road near Sheppard Avenue and caused a power outage in the area.

Initial reports indicate the driver suffered a medical episode and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The area near Weston Road and Bradstock Road was closed to traffic as crews attempted to restore the power and clear the debris.

