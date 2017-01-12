Health Canada warns of ‘exploding’ natural gas and propane fireplaces

Health Canada is warning Canadians to “immediately stop” using certain natural gas and propane fireplaces made by Security Fireplace in the 1990s due to a risk of exploding glass.

“There have been two reported incidents involving these fireplaces due to delayed ignition,” Health Canada said in a statement released Thursday.

A Global News request to Health Canada as to the nature of the two incidents and the provinces in which the fireplaces were sold was not immediately answered. A staff member at the Alberta communications branch of Health Canada couldn’t provide any information Thursday afternoon.

“The relief dampers on these products may not work, which could lead to excess gas being ignited when lighting the fireplace,” the statement read.

“This could cause the glass front to explode into people’s living space, posing a serious risk to the safety of Canadians.”

The statement said the government was issuing a warning and not a recall because Security Fireplace is no longer in business.

The fireplaces in question were made between 1990 and 1994-95. Health Canada said affected models are SRGH36, SBGH36, DV73 and DV71 Series. The DV73 and DV71 series were marketed under the trade name Oliver Macleod. The statement said all models bear a CGA and AGA certification mark.

“Any affected fireplaces currently in use should have the fuel supply disconnected immediately,” the statement said, adding no retrofit kits are available and that a licensed gas technician should be called for disconnection and disposal.

You can report any health or safety problems to Health Canada and to the manufacturer or retailer where it was bought.