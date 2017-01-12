UPDATE – Traffic again flowing on Kelowna’s floating bridge

UPDATE – Both of the eastbound lanes of the bridge have been reopened.

RCMP are thanking motorists for their patience as traffic is badly backed up.

One police vehicle was damaged in a collision and two civilian vehicles, one with two flat tires, were towed away.

KELOWNA – The eastbound lanes of the William R. Bennett bridge have been closed down because of a police incident.

Kelowna RCMP say two people have been taken into custody and there are no other suspects.

Police say they’re working quickly to re-open at least one of the closed lanes.