Police officer cleared in 2015 shooting that shut down multiple roads in Calgary

Alberta’s police watchdog has cleared Calgary police of any wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting that injured a 20-year-old suspect last fall.

Einar James Bearhat was charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon and possession of stolen property in the Nov. 3, 2015 incident. He was set to appear in court Thursday.

In its report released Thursday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said emergency officials had been called to a report of a hit and run involving a car and pedestrian.

Police said at the time they were initially called to Dermot Baldwin Way and 4 Avenue S.E. (at the east entrance of the Calgary Drop-In Centre) at around 4:30 p.m. for a hit and run involving a cyclist and black SUV, which police believed to be stolen. While police described the victim as a cyclist, EMS said reports indicate the man was walking the bike at the time he was hit.

Calgary officers previously said the SUV intentionally struck the man who was with the bike, then left the scene. The driver later returned, at which time it’s alleged he intentionally drove his SUV directly at police. One officer dove out of the way, narrowly avoiding being struck by the vehicle. A police van was hit and significantly damaged.

As that was happening, police said an officer discharged his firearm at the suspect.

“Another officer who was standing near the front driver’s side of the van drew his police service weapon, and upon the vehicle striking the driver’s door, was forced to step back and push off the front hood of the van to avoid being hit,” ASIRT said Thursday. “The officer discharged his police service weapon into the front windshield of the vehicle twice, towards the driver.”

After driving on the sidewalk, narrowly missing pedestrians and driving the wrong way on 4 Avenue S.E., the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Riverfront Avenue S.E., ASIRT said. The occupants were arrested by an off-duty Calgary police officer.

ASIRT said it was at that point officers learned a bullet had struck the driver of the vehicle in the upper chest. He was treated and taken to hospital and has since recovered from his injuries, according to ASIRT.

Police said at the time the SUV used in the hit and run was associated with “other violent incidents that occurred throughout the day.”

ASIRT said Thursday one of those violent incidents was a report that after stealing a vehicle, the suspects got out brandishing a baseball bat and “what appeared to be a handgun.” ASIRT said this led Calgary police to believe the suspects may be a significant risk to public safety.

The police watchdog’s executive director reviewed the report and said Thursday there are no reasonable grounds nor suspicion to believe the officer had committed any offence.

“Based on the available evidence, it is very clear that the conduct of the driver constituted a very real risk of grievous bodily harm, if not death, to the officer who barely escaped being struck, as well as other pedestrians in the area,” ASIRT said in a Thursday statement. “Only the good fortune and good reflexes of those in the path of the vehicle prevented serious harm.”

ASIRT said it won’t be providing further details as the matter is now before the courts.