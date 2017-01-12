City of Saskatoon reminds drivers to use caution on icy morning commute

The City of Saskatoon is reminding drivers use caution on their Thursday morning commute due to a combination of overnight winds and freezing temperatures.

A blowing snow advisory issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday night has ended but an extreme cold warning is still in effect.

According to city officials, crews were out in force overnight grading, sanding and salting streets. With the frigid temperatures, ice crystals in the air combined with high winds and may still create icy roadways.

Even with the use of salt and sand, extra moisture from snow can cause slippery conditions during peak driving times.

Drivers are asked to reduce speeds and be cautious, especially while approaching intersections and travelling on priority streets like Circle Drive.

If motorists encounter the blue and amber flashing lights on snow maintenance equipment, they should slow down, remain at least 15 metres behind and be ready to stop.

People can report icy locations to the 24-hour customer service centre at 306-975-2476 or email snow@saskatoon.ca.

Travellers are urged by Saskatchewan RCMP to check the Highway Hotline before venturing out on the province’s roads.

