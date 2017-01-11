Whiteout conditions prompt RCMP to advise against travel near Saskatoon

Poor visibility due to blowing snow made for dangerous driving conditions in Saskatchewan Wednesday evening, according to RCMP.

RCMP said is not recommending travel in the area from Saskatoon to Prince Albert, Sask. This includes the communities of Shellbrook, Blaine Lake, Big River and Canwood.

Police said high winds are creating blowing snow, whiteout conditions and drifts across the highways. Visibility has also been severely reduced in some spots.

Earlier Wednesday, one person died in a three-vehicle collision just outside Prince Albert, Sask.

Blowing snow advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for areas in central and southern Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Regina and Lloydminster.

Many people were also sharing their pictures of the whiteout conditions on social media.

Blowing snow and poor visibility in NW Saskatoon right now #skstorm #yxe pic.twitter.com/5CBLDMLT9s — Dan Purschke (@deltalfanovembr) January 12, 2017

Snow is starting to fall heavy at Ottawa and Montreal in #yxe. Blowing snow advisory in effect. pic.twitter.com/huAaprJ2Tt — Chris Vandenbreekel (@Vandecision) January 12, 2017