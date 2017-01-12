Canada
Fire in Kahnawake forces partial closure of Mercier Bridge

A fire in the Plaza 138 mall in Kahnawake has led to the closure of Highway 138, affecting access to the Mercier Bridge for commuters heading into Montreal. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

Firefighters were called to Kahnawake Thursday morning after a blaze broke out in the Plaza 138 mall.

The mall, located on St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard houses a few small businesses including a gas station.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A large safety perimeter was established.

Peacekeepers told Global News that Highway 138 was closed in both directions, affecting commuters who need to cross the Mercier Bridge to head into Montreal.

Officials are recommending motorists avoid the area and use the Champlain Bridge if they need to get into the city.

