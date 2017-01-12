Fire in Kahnawake forces partial closure of Mercier Bridge

Firefighters were called to Kahnawake Thursday morning after a blaze broke out in the Plaza 138 mall.

The mall, located on St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard houses a few small businesses including a gas station.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A large safety perimeter was established.

Peacekeepers told Global News that Highway 138 was closed in both directions, affecting commuters who need to cross the Mercier Bridge to head into Montreal.

Officials are recommending motorists avoid the area and use the Champlain Bridge if they need to get into the city.