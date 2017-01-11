Crime
January 11, 2017 8:22 am
Updated: January 11, 2017 8:35 am

Homicide Team called after body found in Richmond

The coroner's van leaving the scene in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Jordan Armstrong / Global News
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called out this morning following a shooting in Richmond.

RCMP say a body was found inside a car after reports of shots fired at around 10 p.m. in the 7000-block of Ash Street.

The victim has not been identified but he was found in a late model Jeep SUV.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

Investigators are gathering evidence and are not expected to release any more information at this time.

Ash Street is currently blocked at Granville.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

