Barack Obama’s farewell speech causes major stir on Twitter

After eight years in office, Barack Obama gave his final speech as U.S. President in Chicago Tuesday.

Throughout his years in office, Obama has earned praise for his abilities as an orator.

Given his skills at working a crowd, it should come as no surprise that Obama caused a stir on Twitter and even brought some home viewers to tears.

God bless Joe Biden. I legit stood up when Obama thanked him. I'm crying pic.twitter.com/uo5VFT4X4g — "Sarah Schauer" (@SJSchauer) January 11, 2017

Some of Obama’s staff took a moment to pay tribute to their former boss.

Crying like a baby as POTUS walks through achievements in his 8 years. #obamafarewell #yeswecan — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) January 11, 2017

He never got cynical, he never gave up. Obama is still that same guy who stepped onto that stage in 2004: a hopeful believer in America. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 11, 2017

It was a tearful time for some celebrities.

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight…I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all… pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

U R the last President my mom & brother were alive 4 the last president we all shared so U will always represent the best of times 2me 😂❤🙋🏾 — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017

Future missing Obama so much right now. — John Cho (@JohnTheCho) January 11, 2017

As others took a moment to thank him for his time in office

President Obama, because of you "those brown kids" know that they too can one day be President of the U.S. #ObamaAndKids #ObamaFarewell pic.twitter.com/MhKQc0kxXe — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 11, 2017

Appreciation to the entire Obama family and the Bidens for their service. All great role models. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017

The master of horror pointed toward dark days ahead, as did a few others:

Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2017

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

Barack Obama simply says "My fellow Americans…" and the crowd cheers, because those words will mean something very different in 9 days… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 11, 2017

Did Obama say the "pee-ceful" transfer of power? Nice Trump burn! — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) January 11, 2017

Of course not everyone was on board Team Obama. There are a few celebrities who were more than happy to bid farewell to @POTUS.

HEY! Obama's giving his good riddance — I mean farewell — speech. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2017