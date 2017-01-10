Saskatchewan says it is helping community traumatized by school shooting

The Saskatchewan government is defending the support a remote northern community has received since a deadly shooting almost a year ago.

In a 1,200-word email to media, the province lists its work with community leaders in La Loche, where a teenage gunman killed four people last Jan. 22.

Some of the initiatives include a new 14-unit affordable rental housing project, more counsellors at the school, improvements to adult basic education and skills training, and hiring a community mental-health nurse.

Greg Hatch, principal at the high school were two people died, said Monday that there was some help for about a month after the shooting, but after that the school was left on its own.

Hatch said staff and students still haven’t dealt with the trauma and feel abandoned.

A teacher and teacher’s aide were killed at the school and seven others were wounded, while two brothers were killed at a nearby home.