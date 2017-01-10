Shania Twain exhibit to open at Nashville Country Music Hall Of Fame

Canada’s own Shania Twain will be honoured by the Nashville Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with a special exhibit opening June 26.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017. Being able to re-visit favourite costumes, photographs and memories from my career has been a special feeling, especially as this year will see a new stage for me with a brand new album,” Twain, who hails from Timmons, Ont., shared in a statement announcing the news. “I’m very excited to have these important creative moments on display.”

The upcoming exhibit will focus on Twain’s career highlights, including her 1997 release Come On Over, which made history by becoming the best-ever selling album by a female artist. The show is also expected to highlight the star’s massive tours and flamboyant costumes.

Twain’s exhibit coincides with an upcoming new album from the superstar which is expected to drop late spring or early summer, Rolling Stone reports.

“Happy New Year! I want to say a huge thank you to all of you for your continued love and support. You have been incredibly patient, and I am so excited to finally share new music with you this year. 2017, I’m gonna getcha good,” she captioned a recent post on Instagram.

The Nashville institution is also preparing for the launch of a similar exhibit celebrating the career of Jason Aldean, set to open May 26.