Creekside Community Centre
January 10, 2017 1:49 pm
Updated: January 10, 2017 2:23 pm

City of Vancouver to address incident at a warming centre

yuliya By Online News Producer  Global News
As the Lower Mainland is entering yet another cold snap this week, more warming shelters will be keeping their doors open for homeless people who want to protect themselves from freezing temperatures.

Many community centres around Vancouver now serve as temporary warming shelters, but traces of drug paraphernalia that residents have been finding inside and outside Creekside Community Centre in the Olympic Village neighbourhood is prompting some questions.

This morning, the City will address these concerns and provide an update on warming shelters.

More to come. 

