BAFTA Film Awards: Nominations announced, ‘La La Land’ tops list with 11 nods

The BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Tuesday and leading the pack is acclaimed musical romcom La La Land with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling and Leading Actress for Emma Stone.

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British film

American Honey

Denial

I, Daniel Blake

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel, Lion

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Original Music

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Mica Levi, Jackie

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion

Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

EE Rising Star Award

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland