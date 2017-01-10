Entertainment
January 10, 2017 12:10 pm

BAFTA Film Awards: Nominations announced, ‘La La Land’ tops list with 11 nods

By Brent Furdyk via ETCanada.com
Summit Entertainment / ET Canada
A A

The BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Tuesday and leading the pack is acclaimed musical romcom La La Land with 11 nominations, including nods for Best Film, Leading Actor for Ryan Gosling and Leading Actress for Emma Stone.

Also at the top of the pack are the Tom Ford- directed Nocturnal Animals and Arrival, starring Amy Adams, which each nabbed nine nominations.

WATCH BELOW: ‘La La Land’ Sweeps 2017 Golden Globes


Story continues below
Global News

In the acting categories, nominees include Natalie Portman (Jackie), Casey Affleck (Manchester By the Sea), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Dev Patel (Lion).

RELATED: Listen to Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s gorgeous ‘La La Land’ duet

The BAFTA Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, Feb. 12, with comedian Stephen Fry hosting.

The complete list of nominees is as follows:

Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
I, Daniel Blake
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow

Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals

EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amy Adams
Arrival
BAFTA
BAFTA 2017
BAFTA film awards
BAFTA La La Land
Emma Stone
La La Land
la la land awards
nocturnal animals
nocturnal animals awards
Ryan Gosling

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News