Prices of Winnipeg homes going up, still among lowest in the country

WINNIPEG — The prices of homes have gone up in Winnipeg, but it’s still one of the most affordable major cities to live in across the country.

The average detached home price in Winnipeg is now around $300,000, according to the Winnipeg Realtors Association.

That is a three per cent increase from 2015, and the first time Winnipeg has reached that price level.

However, for condos it’s a different story.

The average selling price for condos has gone down around $1,000. The average price is around $235,000.

2016 was also a record-breaking year for house sales in the city. There were 3,632 transactions, which add up to $3.78 billion, according to the Winnipeg Realtors Association.

Other Canadian cities

Although the cost to buy a home in Winnipeg has risen, it’s still relatively low compared to other major Canadian cities.

In 2016, the average home in Vancouver was more than $1.4 million; in Calgary it was $479,535; and in Toronto it reached more than $1.2 million.