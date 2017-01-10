Latest school bus cancellations and delays in Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 10, 2017
The snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in school bus cancellations Tuesday morning.
Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android
Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:
York Region District School Board: All school bus, minivan and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open.
York Catholic District School Board: All school bus, minivan and taxi service has been cancelled. Schools are open. But all Continuing Ed. Courses have been cancelled today.
Peel District School Board: All buses are cancelled, schools and board offices remain open for students and staff.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: All bus service is cancelled. Schools are open.
Halton District School Board: School bus service cancelled in all zones (Zone 1, 2, and 3). The following SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED because the majority of students take the bus: Brookville, Kilbride, Limehouse, Pineview and Stewarttown.
Halton Catholic District School Board: School bus service cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: All bus service is cancelled. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: All bus service is cancelled. Schools are open.
Toronto District School Board: All buses are in service but expect some delays. Schools are open.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: All buses are in service but expect some delays. Schools are open.
Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton have been cancelled. Schools are open.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments