Esteban Santiago’s girlfriend issues statement on Fort Lauderdale shooting

The girlfriend of Esteban Santiago, the Iraq War veteran who allegedly shot and killed five people and wounded at least eight others at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last Friday, has issued a statement through her daughter.

Michael Seiden, a reporter for WPLG, a Miami-based ABC affiliate, posted a video Monday night in which a woman, identified as the eldest daughter of Santiago’s girlfriend, issued a statement to reporters expressing sympathy for the victims of last week’s shooting.

Girlfriend of alleged shooter breaks her silence by asking her oldest daughter to read this prepared statement. pic.twitter.com/2PghqgKess — Michael Seiden (@SeidenLocal10) January 10, 2017

“My deepest condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives and/or were injured,” she said.

“My heart’s warmest sincerities go out to the families, friends, my mother, brother and sisters. From the Petersons, we all hope that the victims of this see justice. We will be asking for more privacy while we mourn, thank you and God bless America.”

A reporter asked if she had anything else to add or knew Santiago at all.

“Not much,” she said, before the video ended.

Seiden had earlier posted a video showing what he said was the FBI escorting Santiago’s girlfriend to her Anchorage, Alaska home.

The girlfriend of ESTEBAN SANTIAGO gets an escort from FBI as she returns to her house pic.twitter.com/sGpeZTp5aq — Michael Seiden (@SeidenLocal10) January 9, 2017

Santiago, 26, has been charged with committing violence against people at an international airport that resulted in death, as well as two firearms offenses.

He has been ordered held until a detention hearing on Jan. 17, which will be followed by an arraignment to enter a plea on Jan. 23.

Santiago had a criminal history in Alaska that included charges of assault and criminal mischief in connection with a domestic violence case in January 2016.

At the time, Santiago’s girlfriend complained to police that he tried to break the door to her bathroom, according to a criminal complaint reported by the Alaska Dispatch News.

A police officer attended her home and found the bathroom door had been taken off its frame. Santiago’s girlfriend also claimed that he hit her on the head and attempted to strangle her.

Santiago’s relatives have said that he had mental health issues, some of which followed his service in Iraq.

“It was like he lost his mind,” his aunt Maria Ruiz told The Record newspaper last Friday. “He said he saw things.”