January 9, 2017 10:13 am
Updated: January 9, 2017 10:14 am

Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect to appear in court

By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

WARNING: Viewer Discretion is Advised. TMZ has obtained security footage, which may be part of the FBI investigation, of the alleged Fort Lauderdale airport shooter starting to open fire on passengers. It's unknown how TMZ obtained the security footage.

The Iraq war veteran accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding six at the crowded Fort Lauderdale airport baggage claim is due for his first court appearance.

Esteban Santiago is scheduled to be in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., federal court Monday morning. The 26-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, faces airport violence and firearms charges that could mean the death penalty if he’s convicted.

The initial hearing Monday is likely to focus on ensuring Santiago has a lawyer and setting future dates. Santiago has been held without bail since his arrest after Friday’s shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The FBI has says Santiago flew on a one-way ticket from Alaska to Florida with a handgun in his checked bag. Agents say he retrieved the gun and emerged from an airport bathroom firing.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

