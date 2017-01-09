Trial starts for man accused of second-degree murder in Regina

The man accused of killing 18-year-old Nolen Tanner has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Tanner was shot to death on the night of Halloween in 2013.

On Monday, the murder trial of his alleged killer, 24-year-old Elijah Noname, started at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Crown prosecutor Derek Maher argued that the killing happened at a Halloween party that spiraled out of control. He said that Noname chased Tanner around a house in the 500-block of Montreal Street, into the backyard, and then shot him six times.

The defence acknowledged that Noname is responsible for Tanner’s death, but said the question is why the death happened.

“This isn’t a whodunnit case,” defence lawyer Noah Evanchuk said.

Evanchuk said Tanner stabbed Noname in his lower back. He argued that Noname’s actions were reasonable in the circumstances, or should only be considered manslaughter.

The trial is expected to last for three weeks, with more than 20 witnesses being called to the stand, including 11 police officers. The accused is also expected to testify.

Nine men and five women were selected for the jury. Two people will be dismissed as alternates before the jury begins deliberations.