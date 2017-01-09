Carman Elementary School offers counselling after death of teacher

CARMAN — Students at Carman Elementary School are trying to come to grips with the sudden loss of grade four teacher Rósza Boda.

The school is offering grief counselling to students, after Rósza and her husband János were killed in an ambulance accident while on vacation in Cuba.

“She was a really nice person, and a great teacher,” said nine-year-old Kierson Dean-North, who was in Mrs. Boda’s class this year.

Rósza had been experiencing chest pains January 5 when she and her husband János got into an ambulance at their Cuba resort. The ambulance crashed on the way to hospital.

RELATED: ‘Extremely close’ Winnipeg family mourning loss of parents killed on vacation

Kierson’s dad Dean North had to break the news to his son on Friday, after learning what happened.

“We just wanted to he heard it from us, and that he had the opportunity if he needed to cry, he could cry,” said North.

Kierson said a teacher came around to Mrs. Boda’s classroom to talk about what happened. North said he was contacted by the school letting the family know support would be available.

“They sort of said it will be there for them when they need it.”

Rosza and Janos leave behind three children, who are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“I personally am in incredible shock,” said Boda’s daughter Veronika Mayer.

The three children aged 15, 16, and 27 are making arrangements to bring their parents’ bodies home. They expect it will take two weeks, and said they will plan a funeral shortly after.

A support page has been set up to help the family with unexpected costs.