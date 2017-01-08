‘Extremely close’ Winnipeg family mourning loss of parents killed on vacation

WINNIPEG — Three children are fighting to bring their parents home after they were killed in an ambulance collision on vacation in Cuba.

Veronika Mayer had just finished an exam at the University of Manitoba last week, when a Winnipeg police officer called her, and delivered the tragic message about her parents Rósza and János Boda.

“Basically he just told me what happened, and that they passed away in Cuba. I was just like ‘is this a joke?’” said Mayer

The family said Rósza was experiencing chest pains on her vacation in Cayo Coco last Thursday, and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. On the way, the ambulance crashed, and killed both Rósza and János.

“This stuff happens in movies, it doesn’t happen to you,” said Mayer.

Rósza was an elementary school teacher in Carman, Manitoba, and János worked for Manitoba Agriculture Services Corporation. They leave behind three children, Veronika, Bettina, and Martin, and one soon-to-be son-in-law William Rutherford.

Right now the family is fundraising to bring the bodies of Rósza and János home to arrange funeral services.

“Normally it takes two weeks,” said Elaine Csupak, János’ cousin. The family plans to have a funeral shortly after the bodies arrive in Canada.

Bettina and Martin are still in high school and are being looked after by their legal guardian Zoltan Csupak, and their sister Veronika.

A fundraising page has been set up for anyone looking to help the family.