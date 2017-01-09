Canada
WATCH: Man captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into vehicles on Highway 401

A chilling video posted on social media captured the moment a tractor-trailer collided into multiple vehicles on Highway 401 east of Toronto on Saturday.

The incident took place on the westbound lanes of the highway near Bowmanville around 3 p.m. as whiteout conditions led to a chain-reaction crash.

The two minute video posted on YouTube begins with vehicles moving slowly on Highway 401 until they come to a standstill.

At the 1:30 mark, a black pickup truck is seen speeding down the left lane seemingly unable to stop due to the slick road conditions.

“Oh, here we go. Here we go. Here we go,” says a voice in the video.

Moments later a white sedan following the truck narrowly avoids a collision with several vehicles.

At 1:43, a loud crash can be heard as a tractor-trailer moves into view and collides into a minivan and other vehicles stopped behind them on the highway.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash. In total, nearly 100 vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the stretch of highway on Saturday.

