Edmonton woman sentenced to 15 years for killing husband in ‘severe beating’
An Edmonton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for the fatal beating of her husband.
Nyuk Len Hwang, 55, had been charged with second-degree murder but was found guilty of manslaughter.
On Aug. 25, 2013, Hwang, attacked her then 56-year-old husband – in their northeast Edmonton home.
Police said officers responded to the home at 84 Street and 160 Avenue in the Belle Rive neighbourhood.
“It was described by the Medical Examiner as just a very severe beating type injuries,” Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said at the time. He also said during his career as a homicide detective, he had never had a medical examiner list “blunt drastic trauma” as a cause of death.
The victim – Teck Hwang – was 56 at the time and died in hospital the next morning.
The couple’s teenage son was reportedly at home at the time of the attack.
According to court documents, there was a history of domestic violence between Nyuk Hwang and Teck Hwang. In 2009, Nyuk Hwang was convicted of assault against her husband and served a three week sentence.
Hwang was sentenced to 15 years incarceration less 60 days for pre-trial custody.
