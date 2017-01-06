Backcountry skier dies after avalanche in Glacier National Park

A 36-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an avalanche in Glacier National Park on Thursday.

The victim, 36-year-old Benjamin Parsons, was caught in the avalanche while skiing on the south face of Mt. Stanton, about 500 feet from the summit.

A Friday news release from Glacier National Park said Parsons was with two companions at the time, one of whom had gone back to the trailhead.

It was Parsons’ friend who called 911 at around 3:15 p.m. saying Parsons was severely injured but not buried.

“The reporting party confirmed that he had been able to locate his companion, warm him, and continued to provide comfort and care until medical help arrived,” Glacier National Park said.

The park launched a rescue mission and Parsons was found in critical condition. He died during his rescue.

Parsons was a resident of Kalispell, MT. He was a firefighter and paramedic with the Whitefish Fire Department.

Glacier National Park said it will be working with the Flathead Avalanche Center to learn more about the sequence of events and other circumstances that may have contributed to the avalanche. It’s the ninth recorded avalanche fatality since the park was established in 1910.

Glacier National Park is located in northern Montana.