Edmonton’s unemployment rate rises to conclude 2016: StatsCan

Edmonton experienced a big increase in unemployment to end 2016.

Statistic Canada’s year-end employment numbers show the unemployment rate in Alberta’s capital rose from 6.8 per cent in November to 7.4 per cent in December.

The good news for Edmontonians is the unemployment rate was still lower in December than it was in August and September when it was 8 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively.

READ MORE: Alberta unemployment hits 9%, highest in 22 years

In Alberta, the news was more positive as the unemployment rate dropped from 9 per cent in November to 8.5 per cent in December.

November was the first time in over 22 years that Alberta’s unemployment rate hit 9 per cent.

Calgary maintained the highest unemployment rate in Canada for a sixth straight month at 10.2 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada created lots of jobs last year. Almost all were part-time: TD

Statistics Canada reported the national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in December, a slight climb from the 6.8 per cent recorded in November 2016.