Donald Trump says US money spent on border wall would be repaid by Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President-elect Donald Trump criticized news stories on Friday that reported U.S. taxpayers would pay for his planned border wall with Mexico, saying they were failing to report that U.S. funds used to start the project would be repaid later by Mexico.

“The dishonest media does not report than any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” Trump said in a note on Twitter.



The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Late Thursday, CNN reported the president-elect hinted to Republican leaders that he will ask Congress, not the Mexican government, to pay for the border wall. According to the report, any such move would contradict Trump’s signature campaign promise to force Mexico to pay for the wall’s construction.

Under the evolving plan, the Trump administration would rely on existing legislation authorizing fencing and other technology along the southern border. Congress would be asked to ensure that enough money is appropriated to take additional new steps – but would not pass a stand-alone bill authorizing a big new wall.

The potential approach was confirmed by two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions; all spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. The officials emphasized that no final decisions had been made.

The approach could come as a surprise to some but could avoid a legislative fight Trump might lose if he tried to get Congress to pass a stand-alone bill authorizing the kind of border wall he promised during the campaign.