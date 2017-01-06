Kelowna Salvation Army surpasses goal for 2016 Christmas campaign

KELOWNA, B.C. – Despite coming up short days before Christmas, the Kelowna Salvation Army not only realized their $750,000 goal, they surpassed it.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of this community,” said Pastor Darryl Burry, Executive Director of the Central Okanagan Salvation Army.

The kettle campaign and an appeal just days before Christmas helped ensure struggling families were assisted, said Burry.

There were 560 Central Okanagan families assisted this Christmas because of the successful campaign with more than 1100 children receiving toys.

“Hundreds of people came into our office to wish us a Merry Christmas and drop off a donation. Truly our community cares and residents open their heart every Christmas as evidenced by their support.”

The campaign raised $800,000, a record collection for the Kelowna Sally Ann.