Macy’s to close Grand Forks location

The Macy’s store in Grand Forks, North Dakota – a store that lures thousands Manitobans south of the border – is closing, the retail chain announced this week.

Macy’s announced Wednesday it was shutting down 68 stores across the U.S., including its location at Columbia Mall, which is a popular shopping destination for many Manitobans.

The Grand Forks store is expected to close in early 2017, but a specific date has not been announced.

The company said the closures are an attempt to save the retail giant $550 million. As many as 10,000 jobs could be lost as a result.

“Over the past year, we have been focused and disciplined about making strategic decisions to position us to gain market share and return to growth over time,” Terry Lundgren, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, said in a media release.

RELATED: Macy’s to close 100 stores in US, boost online investment

“…we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted.”

The Grand Forks department store, which is 99,000 square feet, opened in 1978 and employs around 53 people.

Macy’s is also closing down its downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota location, which opened in 1902 and employs around 280 people. The store in Fargo, North Dakota at West Acres Mall is not on the list of closures.

For a full list of the closures, click here.