Addictions Foundation of Manitoba to hold forums on fentanyl

Manitobans will have a chance to ask experts about fentanyl and other dangerous opioids, during a series of upcoming forums.

The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba (AFM) is hosting panel discussions at cities across the province to answer questions about opioids, with the help of addictions experts, law enforcement and health care workers.

RELATED: 3 found dead from suspected fentanyl exposure in Winnipeg home, police say

There has been a dramatic increase of fentanyl and carfentanil use in the province over the past year, according to Winnipeg police.

“It’s changing the landscape of how we work and how first responders work,” Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police said. “We’re going to have to adapt it, and we are working very hard to do that.”

The first panel kicks off in Dauphin Man., on Jan. 11.

There will be two other sessions in Winnipeg at the beginning of February.

For a full list of the panel discussion you can head to the AFM website.