January 4, 2017 7:46 pm

2 students book ‘McMaster KKK meeting’ in study room at Hamilton university: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press

HAMILTON – McMaster University says two students were behind a “misguided prank” last month in which a library study room was booked for a “McMaster KKK meeting.”

The Hamilton university says library staff cancelled the booking a few hours after it was made and an investigation began.

It says study rooms are reserved through a self-booking website that requires a university ID.

A report says the investigation found that two students made the booking as a prank.

McMaster says the students will receive education and sensitivity training that reflects the emphasis on accountability and education within the McMaster Student Code of Conduct.

University spokesman Gord Arbeau says the students “understand the inappropriateness of their misguided prank.”

© 2017 The Canadian Press

