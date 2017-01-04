Kelowna fraudster uses stolen credit card to buy creamsicle, lifesavers

Perhaps they were merely distraction buys, or maybe, he was just hungry, but a Kelowna fraudster allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase lifesavers, a creamsicle and a yogurt drink along with a $150 prepaid credit card.

The credit card was swiped back in November from inside a pickup truck on Flemish Street. The purchases were made using the credit card’s tap feature, which was successfully used twice before the card was deactivated.

Kelowna RCMP nabbed the sweet-loving suspect on New Year’s day, a month after the incident.

“It was video surveillance footage obtained from the two stores visited by the fraudster, that aided police to be able to positively identify their suspect as a 39-year-old Kelowna man,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “On January 1, officers received reliable information of their suspect’s current whereabouts.”

RCMP arrested the man in the Glenmore area.