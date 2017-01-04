Fredericton golf course looks to curb trespassing snowmobilers in unique way

A Fredericton-area golf course says they’ve seen so many snowmobilers trespassing on their property over the past few years they’ve created a piece of trail to alleviate the problem.

West Hills Golf Course sits near a provincial snowmobile trail which has co-owner Scott Hill assuming his course is accessed by snowmobilers who are often unaware they’ve entered private property.

“We snowmobile as well. We think it’s just a matter of education,” explained Hill.

Hill says riding on the course can damage the terrain underneath the snow.

That can cause delays in opening the course in the spring when repairs are required, cutting into their already short season.

“Once snowmobilers understand that damage can be done and it can be fairly substantial,” Hill said. “Then we think that they will respect the fact that we have a business here.”

“There’s a lot of underground infrastructure, sprinkler heads, there’s irrigation systems, drainage systems, special-type grasses on the tee boxes and the greens.”

Ten years ago construction began on the course.

Hill hopes that by the end of the year it will be 100 per cent complete.

The majority of the course is finished but areas that still require work are now a vital part of their efforts to curb the snowmobiling issue as staff has created a designated snowmobile trail through some unfinished areas.

“Once we make snowmobilers aware that there is a dedicated trail, we’re hoping that will alleviate the problem.”

The Fredericton Police Force confirmed that in past years they’ve received calls of snowmobilers trespassing on golf courses and other private property.

They indicated similar situations are typically dealt with using discretion and education first and foremost but could warrant a ticket or face charges.