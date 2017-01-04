Extreme cold warning in effect for parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – An extreme cold warning is covering parts of southern Manitoba Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, there’s an arctic ridge of high pressure building into the area. Wind chills below minus 40 are being seen in several spots in the province.

Exposed skin freezes in about 10 minutes at these temperatures.

There will be moderate temperatures in the afternoon with extreme wind chills likely to develop into the night if the skies clear.

At 4 a.m. wind chills were being reported at -42 in Winnipeg and Brandon, as well as -40 in Emerson and Deerwood.

The areas impacted also include Headingley, Neepawa, Pilot Mound, Killarney, Morden, Winkler, Altona, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and St. Adolphe.

Environment Canada is warning people to dress warmly in layers.