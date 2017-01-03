Cocaine, homemade taser seized in Muskoday First Nation drug bust
A man is facing numerous charges following a drug bust on the Muskoday First Nation in Saskatchewan.
Prince Albert RCMP made the bust on Sunday during a traffic stop.
READ MORE: Swift Current, Sask. stand-off ends with arrest of man wanted on drug charges
Police said they seized approximately 46 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of cannabis marijuana, a homemade conducted energy weapon – commonly called a taser – and a machete.
Justin Glen Bear, 18, who is from the First Nation, is facing a number of charges from the drug bust including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.
A 17-year-old youth was also arrested. Police have not said if any charges have been laid against her.
READ MORE: Homemade taser seized by police in Prince Albert, Sask.
Last week, Prince Albert police officers seized a homemade taser during a suspicious vehicle investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.