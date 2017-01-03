Cocaine, homemade taser seized in Muskoday First Nation drug bust

A man is facing numerous charges following a drug bust on the Muskoday First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Prince Albert RCMP made the bust on Sunday during a traffic stop.

Police said they seized approximately 46 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of cannabis marijuana, a homemade conducted energy weapon – commonly called a taser – and a machete.

Justin Glen Bear, 18, who is from the First Nation, is facing a number of charges from the drug bust including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

A 17-year-old youth was also arrested. Police have not said if any charges have been laid against her.

Last week, Prince Albert police officers seized a homemade taser during a suspicious vehicle investigation.