Crime
January 3, 2017 2:06 pm
Updated: January 3, 2017 2:08 pm

Cocaine, homemade taser seized in Muskoday First Nation drug bust

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Prince Albert RCMP seize cocaine, homemade taser in a drug bust on the Muskoday First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Supplied / Prince Albert RCMP
A man is facing numerous charges following a drug bust on the Muskoday First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Prince Albert RCMP made the bust on Sunday during a traffic stop.

Global News

Police said they seized approximately 46 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of cannabis marijuana, a homemade conducted energy weapon – commonly called a taser – and a machete.

Justin Glen Bear, 18, who is from the First Nation, is facing a number of charges from the drug bust including possession for the purpose of trafficking, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

A 17-year-old youth was also arrested. Police have not said if any charges have been laid against her.

Last week, Prince Albert police officers seized a homemade taser during a suspicious vehicle investigation.

