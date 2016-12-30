Homemade taser seized by police in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police seized what they are calling a homemade taser while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Officers in the northern Saskatchewan city said they spotted the suspicious vehicle on Friday at around 1:30 a.m. parked in an alley in the 900-block of Central Avenue with the engine off and people inside.

A man inside the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police said the homemade taser was found during a search of the man.

The 27-year-old Prince Albert man is facing 10 charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of court orders.

He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.