December 30, 2016 11:33 am

Homemade taser seized by police in Prince Albert, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., seize homemade taser while investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in an alley.

Supplied / Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert police seized what they are calling a homemade taser while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Officers in the northern Saskatchewan city said they spotted the suspicious vehicle on Friday at around 1:30 a.m. parked in an alley in the 900-block of Central Avenue with the engine off and people inside.

A man inside the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Police said the homemade taser was found during a search of the man.

The 27-year-old Prince Albert man is facing 10 charges including possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of court orders.

He is scheduled to appear Friday morning in Prince Albert provincial court.

