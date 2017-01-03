Average Edmonton property drops 2.7% in value; 2017 assessments in the mail

The City of Edmonton is in the process of mailing out 2017 property assessment notices and according to the city, most property owners will see a slight decrease in the value of their properties.

The typical single-family detached home dropped in value by 2.7 per cent and is now valued at $397,000. In 2016, the average single-family home in Edmonton was assessed at $408,000. The city said the drop in property values is a reflection of the slowing economy.

The average condominium, townhouse and duplex in Edmonton dropped in value by 2.3 per cent. Apartment buildings decreased in value by 9.7 per cent. Commercial and industrial properties decreased by 4.9 per cent.

“The downward pressure on property values is largely due to a softening economy and higher than typical levels of housing inventory this past year,” said Rod Risling, assessment and taxation branch manager with the City of Edmonton.

“Market value is widely considered to be the fairest system for distributing property taxes and therefore forms the basis for establishing how much municipal and provincial education taxes property owners pay in proportion to the value of the real estate they own,” Risling said.

A total of 388,000 properties were assessed this year, contributing to a total taxable assessed value of $115.6 billion for residential properties and $54.7 billion for non-residential properties and apartment buildings.

Risling said assessments reflect market value as of July 1, 2016. Anyone who sees incorrect information on their property assessment notice is asked to contact the city by calling 311 or filing a formal complaint online by March 13, 2017.

Property tax bills will be delivered to Edmonton property owners in May.