Argentine authorities seize nearly 8 tonnes of marijuana

Argentine authorities say they seized 7.9 tons of marijuana from a boat on Friday, the biggest seizure of its kind in 2016.

During a Monday press conference in Buenos Aires, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said the smuggler’s method was to hide “behind an international flag.”

READ MORE: Halifax store reopens following raid, continues openly selling marijuana

Authorities seized the boat, which was coming from Paraguay, on Dec. 30 when it was traveling through the Parana River, which flows into the La Plata River, a natural border between Argentina and Uruguay.

Nine people were detained during the operation.