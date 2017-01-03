Avid birdwatcher finds lone seal frolicking in Verdun

A lone seal was seen frolicking on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River in Verdun Monday.

“I go out every day to bird watch near my home,” Jean-Marc Lacoste told Global News.

“I was happy and quite surprised to see a seal.”

He found the marine mammal by the water, near Stephens Street, just in front of the Douglas Mental Health University Institute.

Lacoste is a former Quebec MNA, who served with the Parti Québécois (PQ) in the riding of Sainte-Anne from 1976 to 1981 before entering municipal politics as a city councillor in Montreal’s Verdun borough from 1981 to 1985.

The 67-year-old Verdun native also captured footage of an eagle as it flew by.

Anyone who comes across any wildlife is advised not to approach the animal.

rachel.lau@globalnews.ca

Follow @rachel_lau