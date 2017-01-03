Multiple people injured in crash on eastbound Gardiner Expressway

At least six people were injured following a collision on the Gardiner Expressway in the west end of Toronto overnight.

The crash happened just after midnight on the eastbound lanes near Highway 427.

Police say one of the injured, believed to be a male in his 20s, suffered critical injuries.

Two vehicles were believed to be involved in the collision but police say a third vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

All eastbound lanes remain closed between Highway 427 and Kipling.

There was no word on when the eastbound lanes will be open to traffic.

New info that a third vehicle failed to remain at the scene of this collision. E/B FGX must now remain closed for further investigation ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 3, 2017