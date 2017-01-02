Crime
January 2, 2017 11:21 am

Istanbul nightclub attack: Eerie video shows New Year’s celebrations moments before deadly attack

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: A video shows New Year's revellers celebrating the arrival of 2017 moments before a gunman opened fire, killing 39 people, including a Canadian.

A video posted on Facebook hours after the New Year’s attack that killed 39 people in Istanbul shows people celebrating and counting down to midnight at the popular Reina nightclub.

The video was posted by Ukrainian national Natalia Volnova, who said in her post that not all of her friends had survived the attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group on Monday.

In her Facebook post, Volnova thanked the policemen who pulled her out from under a table where she was hiding and covered her, as well as a fellow Ukrainian woman who returned a jacket she lost in the chaos.

She also said in the post that she saw the attacker run close to her, but had not been shot herself.

Volnova arrived back in Ukraine on Monday.

Global News

© 2017 The Associated Press

