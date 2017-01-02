Woman killed in single-vehicle collision near Brock, Sask.

A fatal single-vehicle crash took place near Brock, Sask. on Dec. 30, 2016.

Kindersley RCMP were called to the single-vehicle collision at a rural location at around 8:50 p.m. CT.

Two men and a woman were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

RCMP officials said the 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released but she was from the Kindersley area.

Both the 48-year-old driver and a 41-year-old passenger were taken to Kindersley Hospital. The driver was transferred by STARS air ambulance while the passenger had non-life threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist and the office of the chief coroner are assisting with the investigation.