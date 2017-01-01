Snowy start to 2017 expected: Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in effect for the city of Winnipeg.

Areas along the Trans Canada Highway corridor are expected to get five to 10 cm of snow, with the amount expected to increase as you move south.

According to Environment Canada, southern areas of Manitoba should expect 10 to 20 cm of snow by noon on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning for southern Manitoba: Environment Canada

But, the snow is expected to start off light Sunday night in to Monday, with the heaviest amount predicted for Monday evening in to the morning on Tuesday.