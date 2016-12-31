Crime
December 31, 2016 11:26 am

Ontario couple charged with animal cruelty in dog’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
WELLAND, Ont. – A post-mortem is scheduled for a dog that was allegedly killed by a couple in Welland, Ont.

Police say they were called to a home after someone reported that a dog was injured.

They say the two occupants of the home were arrested, and the dog later died of its injuries.

Details of the dog’s injuries were not made available.

Police say Jeffrey Tisi is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

They say Krhystina Paonessa is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police are continuing their investigation, and a post-mortem for the dog has been scheduled for Saturday.

Global News