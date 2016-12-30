18 trapped on California amusement park ride 100 feet above ground

Firefighters have begun carrying down riders one at a time with a rope and harness from a ride at Southern California‘s Knott’s Berry Farm that got stuck 100 feet off the ground.

The first two people, harnessed to firefighters and hugging them tightly, were lowered to the ground Friday night about 5 1/2 hours after the Sky Cabin first got stuck. The process could take hours before all 18 people are safely on the ground.

Knott’s representatives say their mechanics tried several times to get the enclosed, circular tram down before calling the Orange County Fire Authority to assist.

Both firefighters and park officials have said the riders are not in any danger.

“What we’re going to do right now is formulate a plan on exactly how to bring them down,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Larry Kurtz told local broadcaster CBS2.

The park said it has been in constant contact with those in the cabin.

— With a file from Reuters