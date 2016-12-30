5 Montreal stories you must read this week: December 30

From an increase in demand for breast milk to a Pointe-Claire baker trying to make her mark, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Baker reaching for new heights

“I feel like I have a good chance with my cake, I feel confident about it.”

Kirsten Lund is competing to earn the title of “Most Reputable Cake Artist” from AmazingCakeIdeas.com, a website featuring cakes from all over the world.

Fentanyl drug bust

“People are under the mistaken feeling that just because it’s a pill it can’t kill you.”

An illegal fentanyl lab in Quebec’s Eastern Townships was raided by the Sûreté du Québec and police say it is the the first time such a lab has been found in Quebec.

Demand for breast milk grows

“It’s for premature babies who were born 32 weeks or less and whose mother cannot breastfeed them.”

Close to 500 new mothers have signed up to give the gift of life in the last 18 months, but it’s a far cry from what’s needed to supply the growing demand.

A stitch in time

“I think my job, my customers keep me young.”

At 79 years of age, Arnaldo Vincenzi a tailor in Hudson, said he has no plans to retire – and it’s not because he needs the money, it’s because he loves the work.

Homeless barrier?

“Just take it down, it’s the gate of shame.”

Homeless advocates are upset with the Société de transport de Montreal after it installed a metal gate inside the Berri-UQAM metro station, where homeless people often seek shelter.

