Montreal snow-removal operations set to begin Friday evening

Snow-removal operations are set to begin Friday evening after a low pressure system moving up the American Eastern Seaboard dumped 13 centimetres of snow over Montreal.

Around 2,200 vehicles will start removing snow from the city’s 10,000-kilometre network of streets and sidewalks at 7 p.m. ET, with priority given to areas surrounding hospitals, access to public transit and major arteries.

According to Anie Samson, tasked with overseeing the snow-clearing operations for the city, the work being done will help facilitate travel in the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Samson cautioned Montrealers to do their part to help ensure operations run smoothly and safely, reminding citizens to exercise caution when approaching snow-removal vehicles.

Crews will begin a mandatory 36-hour rest period Saturday at 7 p.m. and will resume work Jan. 2.

For more information, residents can download the Info-Neige MTL app, which tracks snow-clearing operations in real time, letting you know when snow-removal crews will be in your neighbourhood.

You can also consult the city’s snow-removal website.

While bright orange “no parking” signs warn residents of impending operations in the area, non-compliance of those signs could lead to tickets or having a vehicle towed.

If your car is towed, you can consult the city’s Système INFO-Remorquage to help locate your vehicle.