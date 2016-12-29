Snowfall in Quebec could create ‘hazardous’ winter conditions

Environment Canada says about 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of Quebec Thursday and could create “hazardous winter conditions” across the province.

Environment Canada officials explained a developing low pressure system is moving up the American Eastern Seaboard and will turn into a major storm over eastern and southwest Quebec, “following its rapid, even explosive development.”

Storm conditions are expected to intensify Thursday evening and into Friday morning, including rapidly accumulating snow, strong winds and blowing snow.

Commuters are being asked to stay vigilant as visibility may be reduced to “near zero at times” in heavy and blowing snow.

The storm will cause large waves in the Saint Lawrence Estuary, the Gulf of Saint-Lawrence and Chaleur Bay, stated Environment Canada.